Bilawal Bhutto Zardari set to marry an Austrian princess? Here's what we know

As rumours circulate on Pakistani social media over the weekend claimed that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is set to marry an Austrian princess, with some posts also alleging that the wedding preparations are already underway. However, these claims are completely unverified as of yet.
While the wedding rumours are all over, there has been no announcement regarding any engagement, a wedding date for even a bride. The PPP has explicitly rejected the rumours, confirming there is no truth to the marriage claims.
The speculation gathered momentum after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari travelled to Europe on what his office described as a private visit.
On August 27, the presidency confirmed on X that Zardari had “proceeded abroad on a private visit”. It did not initially provide details about where he had gone or why. And that limited information buzzed quickly online, generating rumours.
Subsequent claims linked President Asif Ali Zardari's private trip to Europe with his son's alleged wedding plans. Speculation suggested that Asif visited Liechtenstein, a small European state between Switzerland and Austria, to scout wedding venues and finalise a date.
Who is Gloria von Habsburg, the princess Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is liked with?
Social media rumors escalated by identifying Gloria von Habsburg as Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's alleged bride-to-be.
Reports identified Gloria as a former Austrian Archduchess of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, the daughter of Archduke Karl of Austria and Francesca von Thyssen-Bornemisza, and a direct descendant of Charles I, the final Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary.
Online posts further speculated that she has ties to Liechtenstein's capital, Vaduz, and claimed a wedding was slated for late 2026.
On Saturday night, Karachi Mayor and PPP spokesperson Murtaza Wahab addressed the viral reports on X, explicitly dismissing all claims regarding Bilawal's engagement or upcoming wedding as "incorrect and unfounded."