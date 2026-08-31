Bilawal Bhutto Zardari set to marry an Austrian princess? Here's what we know

As rumours circulate on Pakistani social media over the weekend claimed that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is set to marry an Austrian princess, with some posts also alleging that the wedding preparations are already underway. However, these claims are completely unverified as of yet.

What do you know about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's wedding?

While the wedding rumours are all over, there has been no announcement regarding any engagement, a wedding date for even a bride. The PPP has explicitly rejected the rumours, confirming there is no truth to the marriage claims.

The speculation gathered momentum after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari travelled to Europe on what his office described as a private visit.

On August 27, the presidency confirmed on X that Zardari had “proceeded abroad on a private visit”. It did not initially provide details about where he had gone or why. And that limited information buzzed quickly online, generating rumours.