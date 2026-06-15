Why did Radhika Merchant’s views on money impress GenZ audience?

Radhika Merchant has made waves due to her comments about financial freedom and gender equality during an IIMUN event. Her opinions were well received by the Gen Z crowd. Her comments revolved around financial independence as the key to freedom of choice, equality in partnerships, and women’s empowerment in general.

Radhika Merchant states financial independence as the foundation of choice

Radhika Merchant emphasized that having financial independence was important to make choices in life. According to her, “It really doesn't matter whose daughter you are or whose wife you become or how comfortable you are in your life. You have to be able to have financial independence to be able to make your own decisions.” She also cautioned that dependency is dangerous because it will keep one trapped into a situation from which they won't be able to come out.