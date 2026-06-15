Why did Radhika Merchant’s views on money impress GenZ audience?

Radhika Merchant has made waves due to her comments about financial freedom and gender equality during an IIMUN event. Her opinions were well received by the Gen Z crowd. Her comments revolved around financial independence as the key to freedom of choice, equality in partnerships, and women’s empowerment in general.
Radhika Merchant emphasized that having financial independence was important to make choices in life. According to her, “It really doesn't matter whose daughter you are or whose wife you become or how comfortable you are in your life. You have to be able to have financial independence to be able to make your own decisions.” She also cautioned that dependency is dangerous because it will keep one trapped into a situation from which they won't be able to come out.
Focus on personal freedom
Autonomy is one value that resonates deeply with Gen Z viewers. Radhika Merchant’s focus on the ability to walk away is indicative of her belief in autonomy as both freedom and safety.
Clear message on equality
Her remark that, “If we don't allow for women's financial independence, then we will never achieve full equality in our community” directly links economics and social equality, which is a matter much talked about among youth these days.
Real-life relationship perspective
Radhika mentioned about equality in marriages in her conversation with Anant Ambani. She stated, “Even in my marriage, both of us are equal in every aspect. There are some places where Anant leaves, and then there are some places that I leave. But overall, if we meet each other with respect, I think we're equal.” Such a balanced concept of a relationship will attract more young generation viewers.
Debate on privilege and reality
Her statements have also become a source of controversy on the internet. Whereas some people commended her for encouraging independence, others criticised her due to her wealthy status that does not mirror the economic hardships faced by normal people.