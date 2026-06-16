Jennifer Lopez recalls a terrifying onstage encounter with a cricket

Jennifer Lopez revealed a shocking incident during her appearance on the SmartLess podcast on June 15. On the show hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Jennifer shared what happened during her performance at Almaty.
She went on to say that she was singing in Spanish at a time when her performance slowed down. "It was like the slow moment in the show, you know," the On the Floor singer said. "Usually, I'm dancing around and doing the choreography and like a f*****g bikini and a g-string and whipping my hair around and it's a good time."
The stage was lit only by a spotlight on her. According Jennifer Lopez, she had already seen ‘little bugs’ surrounding the venue all through that evening. She continued, "And so everything is dark except for me and I'm singing. And as I'm singing, the audience starts screaming. And usually they do react in this moment because I stop and it's a slow song." "I was like, 'what's happening?'" she said. "And I'm just there and this huge bug is just crawling up my neck and I feel it."
As opposed to freaking out, Jennifer calmly completed the last line of her song and then reacted. On her way out, she quipped that the bug was huge enough that, when it took flight for some light, it appeared to be a helicopter. Jennifer Lopez further added, "But that was crazy, it was kind of horrible. Like if I would have known it was that, I probably [would have been] screaming and yelling.”
This occurred during one of her concerts in Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour. After being freed from the insect, Jennifer Lopez smiled at the fans and said, “It was tickling me,” then carried on with the performance.
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