Neymar Jr family expands as football star and partner announce pregnancy

The family of Neymar Jr is growing once again and bringing another dose of joy into their world. One of Brazil’s biggest football players, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, has made a special announcement in connection with his long-time girlfriend and influencer, Bruna Biancardi. According to reports, Neymar and Bruna will be welcoming their third baby in the coming months as announced by the couple via Instagram stories and YouTube videos.
Instead of choosing a celebrity party, the couple decided to make an announcement by throwing a luxurious yet intimate party around friends and family members. During the event, there was a gender reveal game. Being blindfolded, Neymar, Bruna and other family members were smashing the cake and saw its pink interior. Around them, there were their two lovely daughters named Mavie and Mel along with Neymar's first-born son from a previous relationship, Davi Lucca.
Savouring the sweet victory, the athlete simply could not hold himself back from making a witty remark about his increasingly populated home of women. He joked about him assembling a band of women, referring to them funnily as Spice Girls.
The duo, who has long been in the spotlight after the rumours of dating broke out in 2021, continues to enjoy the perks of being the centre of attention regardless of any hurdles they encounter along the way. In this instance, becoming parents again makes this popular sports player a father of five children, his daughter Helena being born to his former relationship with supermodel Amanda Kimberlly.