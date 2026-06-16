Neymar Jr family expands as football star and partner announce pregnancy

The family of Neymar Jr is growing once again and bringing another dose of joy into their world. One of Brazil’s biggest football players, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, has made a special announcement in connection with his long-time girlfriend and influencer, Bruna Biancardi. According to reports, Neymar and Bruna will be welcoming their third baby in the coming months as announced by the couple via Instagram stories and YouTube videos.

Another girl on the way for Neymar Jr and Bruna Biancardi

Instead of choosing a celebrity party, the couple decided to make an announcement by throwing a luxurious yet intimate party around friends and family members. During the event, there was a gender reveal game. Being blindfolded, Neymar, Bruna and other family members were smashing the cake and saw its pink interior. Around them, there were their two lovely daughters named Mavie and Mel along with Neymar's first-born son from a previous relationship, Davi Lucca.