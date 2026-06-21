Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly expecting first baby with husband Adam Peaty

The news brought joy to the family and friends alike. The renowned celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who is 59 years old, congratulated them in the comment section. "Congratulations to you both sending lots of love, Dad ❤️," he wrote. He further said, "I’m going to be a very overexcited grandad, especially this Christmas. 🤶 😍."

Similarly, Tilly Ramsay, the younger sister of Holly, was equally excited about the announcement. She stated, “Best news ever 🙌🏻❤️ xxxx.” There were other celebrities who congratulated them too. Victoria Beckham said, “Congratulations!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas her son Romeo Beckham expressed his excitement too.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter married the Olympic swimmer on Dec 27, 2025

This announcement has come almost six months after the marriage of Gordon Ramsay's daughter with Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey, in England. For the ceremony, Holly donned a custom designed Elie Saab wedding gown which had long sleeves, a flared skirt, and a circular train.