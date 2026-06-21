Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly expecting first baby with husband Adam Peaty

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly Ramsay is going to become a mommy soon. The woman shared the news about her pregnancy on Instagram on June 20. The 26-year-old said she was pregnant with her first baby boy and that her child is due in December 2026.
Holly posted about the good news along with a picture of Holly and Peaty looking at each other while cradling her bump. Holly captioned, "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026, 🐣 We can't wait to meet our baby girl 🩷."
The news brought joy to the family and friends alike. The renowned celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who is 59 years old, congratulated them in the comment section. "Congratulations to you both sending lots of love, Dad ❤️," he wrote. He further said, "I’m going to be a very overexcited grandad, especially this Christmas. 🤶 😍."
Similarly, Tilly Ramsay, the younger sister of Holly, was equally excited about the announcement. She stated, “Best news ever 🙌🏻❤️ xxxx.” There were other celebrities who congratulated them too. Victoria Beckham said, “Congratulations!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas her son Romeo Beckham expressed his excitement too.
This announcement has come almost six months after the marriage of Gordon Ramsay's daughter with Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey, in England. For the ceremony, Holly donned a custom designed Elie Saab wedding gown which had long sleeves, a flared skirt, and a circular train.
Talking in an interview, she stated that she wanted her wedding gown to be very traditional and super feminine. She also added that her wedding gown inspiration came from Grace Kelly and Kate Middleton.
The engagement between Holly and Peaty occurred before their wedding in September 2024. The pictures included a yellow diamond oval-cut engagement ring designed by British jeweller Pragnell within ten months. At that point, she wrote, "I am marrying my best friend."