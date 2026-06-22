Who is Raffaello Follieri? Anne Hathaway's ex-boyfriend, who went to prison over a Vatican scam

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway was dating Raffaello Follieri in the mid-2000s. Raffaello was an Italian businessman who had the accent, the private jets, the opulent mansions, and—above all—a compelling narrative that would entice socialites, celebrities, and investors alike. As it happens, a lot of it was made up.

Who is Anne Hathaway's ex, Raffaello Follieri, and how did he build his empire?

Raffaello's reputation was shaped by his alleged connections to the Vatican. His assertion that he could buy inexpensive Catholic Church assets across the United States and turn them into profitable real estate deals through special Church connections was almost too dramatic to ignore. Millions of dollars were invested in the plan.