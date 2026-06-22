Oscar winner Anne Hathaway was dating Raffaello Follieri in the mid-2000s. Raffaello was an Italian businessman who had the accent, the private jets, the opulent mansions, and—above all—a compelling narrative that would entice socialites, celebrities, and investors alike. As it happens, a lot of it was made up.
Raffaello's reputation was shaped by his alleged connections to the Vatican. His assertion that he could buy inexpensive Catholic Church assets across the United States and turn them into profitable real estate deals through special Church connections was almost too dramatic to ignore. Millions of dollars were invested in the plan.
Subsequently, prosecutors claimed that such Vatican connections were greatly overstated and that investor funds were being diverted from legitimate corporate endeavours to an opulent personal lifestyle. According to federal investigators, money was spent on upscale lodging, pricey trips, designer clothing, and private flights. Follieri appeared invincible at the pinnacle of his success. He dated one of Hollywood's most adored actresses and socialised with politicians, celebrities, and affluent businessmen. The FBI then showed up.
In 2008, federal agents arrested Raffaello Follieri on charges tied to wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering. The case quickly exploded into tabloid obsession because Hathaway’s name was attached to it.
Suddenly, America’s wholesome movie star was front-page adjacent to a financial scandal involving fake Vatican influence and missing millions.
Anne herself was never accused of wrongdoing. Authorities made clear she was not involved in the fraud. But the fallout was messy and deeply public. Reports at the time said the FBI even seized personal belongings and journals from the apartment the couple shared during the investigation.
The relationship ended shortly before the arrest, though the timing only intensified media fascination around the scandal.
Raffaello's flawless grasp of the psychology of elite access—that is, if someone seems strong, glamorous, and connected enough, people cease asking difficult questions—was what made the narrative compelling. Because the overall presentation seemed convincing—tailored suits, opulent offices, close proximity to celebrities, and persistent shows of influence—investors allegedly accepted the Vatican viewpoint.
The same formula—confidence masquerading as credibility—was later observed in high-profile fraud cases involving individuals such as Anna Delvey and Elizabeth Holmes.
Years after the scandal, Hathaway’s life looks dramatically different. In 2012, the actress wed producer and actor Adam Shulman, and the two have mostly kept their relationship out of the tabloid frenzy that used to surround her personal life. The two already have two kids together, and Anne and Adam are reportedly expecting their third child.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.