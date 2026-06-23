Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri remembers the screen legend on his 94th birth anniversary

Amrish Puri, one of the legends of Indian cinema, was dearly missed by his family on his 94th birth anniversary on June 22. His grandson, actor Vardhan Puri, made an emotional tribute to his grandfather on social media, along with posting several pictures that gave people a peek into the personal and professional life of this veteran actor.
The carousel included a photo from Vardhan’s childhood days posing with his Amrish Puri, an old-fashioned photo of young Amrish Puri posing with his trophy, a family photo of the actor with his wife and kids, and one more flashback photo of Amrish’s youth. Along with the photos, Vardhan also wrote an emotional message about his ‘Dadu.’
He wrote, “Happy birthday to the greatest Dadu in the whole universe! ❤️ ✨ The world and your countless admirers around the world love you for your craft and the countless characters you made immortal on stage and in cinema. But, if they got to witness even 1% of the gentleness you treated us, your family with at home, they would fall even deeper in love with you, if that’s even a possibility.”
Vardhan revealed that for the celebration, the family had planned to have some of Amrish Puri’s favourite comfort foods such as dal roti, poori, and channa. Along with this, they had plans to sing songs of KL Saigal and Kishore Kumar at lunchtime.
He added that, “We bow our heads in reverence and celebrate your spirit every moment, I promise. And we strive to make you proud every single day! We wish you and our beloved Dadi were with us physically as well even though you are with us in spirit – something we feel in our bones every single day.”
Amrish Puri was born on June 22, 1932, and he started out as an actor in theatre and then made the transition into movies successfully. The character of Mogambo in Mr India, is one of the most memorable roles played by Amrish Puri. “Mogambo khush hua” is still one of the most iconic dialougues in Indian cinema. The actor’s contribution in films like Virasat, Gardish, Pardes, Karan Arjun, Damini, Ghayal, Meri Jung and Chachi 420 is unforgettable.
Among his most notable works is his performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where he portrayed the character of Baldev Singh, the strict but loving father of Simran. This film turned out to be the highest-grossing film in the history of Indian Cinema. The last film featuring Amrish Puri was Kisna: The Warrior Poet (2005).