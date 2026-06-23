Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri remembers the screen legend on his 94th birth anniversary

He wrote, “Happy birthday to the greatest Dadu in the whole universe! ❤️ ✨ The world and your countless admirers around the world love you for your craft and the countless characters you made immortal on stage and in cinema. But, if they got to witness even 1% of the gentleness you treated us, your family with at home, they would fall even deeper in love with you, if that’s even a possibility.”

Vardhan revealed that for the celebration, the family had planned to have some of Amrish Puri’s favourite comfort foods such as dal roti, poori, and channa. Along with this, they had plans to sing songs of KL Saigal and Kishore Kumar at lunchtime.

He added that, “We bow our heads in reverence and celebrate your spirit every moment, I promise. And we strive to make you proud every single day! We wish you and our beloved Dadi were with us physically as well even though you are with us in spirit – something we feel in our bones every single day.”

The enduring legacy of Amrish Puri in Indian cinema