Rakul Preet Singh praises Akshar Yoga Kendraa for making 21 Guinness World Records on International Yoga Day

The Akshar Yoga Kendraa in Bengaluru celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21, 2026 with 21 Guinness World Records in yogasanas. Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was among the high-profile names who supported the organisation and sent a message of encouragement.
The Akshar Yoga Kendraa, based in Bengaluru celebrated International Yoga Day which celebrated 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' by achieving an unprecedented 21 Guinness World Records in just a single day.
The organisation is known for conducting mega events with more than 7,000 participants and this year too, it celebrated with people from different walks of life including students, working adults, yoga professionals and more.
Besides Rakul, other celebrities like Shilpa Shetty also extended their well-wishes as they showed support to the Yoga centre. However, what makes Rakul's bond special with the organisation, is that she was personally trained by the founder of the Akshar Yoga Kendraa, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. He continues helming the important events, including the one on June 21.
The organisation shared Rakul's video message on their official Instagram page. "Bollywood superstar Rakul Preet Singh applauded Akshar Yoga Kendraa for its remarkable initiative to bring the world together through 21 Guinness World Record attempts in celebration of International Day of Yoga 2026", the caption read.
Further talking about the event, the caption added, "Under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Ji, Akshar Yoga Kendraa is undertaking 21 Guinness World Records in a single day, including 20 Yoga Asana records and one global Tratak Meditation attempt. Bringing together thousands of participants from over 80 countries, the initiative aims to promote Yoga for Healthy Aging and spread the knowledge of Yoga, focus, wellbeing, and holistic living across the world".
Rakul was all praises for the initiative. In the video, she said, "Organising a community event of this scale requires dedication, discipline and teamwork. The effort by Akshar Yoga Kendra to attempt 21 Guinness World Records is truly commendable."