Rakul Preet Singh praises Akshar Yoga Kendraa for making 21 Guinness World Records on International Yoga Day

The organisation is known for conducting mega events with more than 7,000 participants and this year too, it celebrated with people from different walks of life including students, working adults, yoga professionals and more.

Besides Rakul, other celebrities like Shilpa Shetty also extended their well-wishes as they showed support to the Yoga centre. However, what makes Rakul's bond special with the organisation, is that she was personally trained by the founder of the Akshar Yoga Kendraa, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. He continues helming the important events, including the one on June 21.

Rakul Preet Singh's message of support

The organisation shared Rakul's video message on their official Instagram page. "Bollywood superstar Rakul Preet Singh applauded Akshar Yoga Kendraa for its remarkable initiative to bring the world together through 21 Guinness World Record attempts in celebration of International Day of Yoga 2026", the caption read.