Amy Adams shares how she saved stabbing victim with skills she learnt for Dr Vegas

Actress Amy Adams revealed that she saved a stabbing victim’s life using skills she learned from the short-lived medical drama show Dr. Vegas.

Here’s how Amy Adams saved a stabbing victim

Adams said on the Smartless podcast that she and her family were the “first people on the scene” of the stabbing as they walked out of their “favourite” Santa Monica restaurant.

“These people were screaming and a guy was walking and they were yelling, ‘He’s dying!’ And my husband’s like, ‘That’s blood!’” Adams recalled.