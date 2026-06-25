Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley marries athlete Zack Carpinello in surprise wedding

Jersey Shore icon Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has officially tied the knot with her partner of seven years, professional wrestler Zack Carpinello. The two got hitched on Wednesday in an unusual and secretive wedding in Old Bridge, New Jersey, surprising everyone who attended with the announcement.
Jenni and Zack have pulled off an extensive deception for months in order to ensure that no one would know about their wedding. Some 50 of their nearest and dearest thought they were at a private viewing of Jenni’s latest movie, Nanny Cam, when actually they came for a very different purpose altogether.
Instead of an ordinary show, they chose a significant event that would celebrate their family members. The aesthetic blended a modern Beauty and the Beast fairy tale with a dark romance twist, featuring candlelight, deep ruby reds, rose gold and floral accents.
They also selected music according to their unique idea and special relations. Zack walked down the aisle to the soundtrack from James Bond movie Casino Royale, and Jenni honoured her best friend, Nicole Snooki Polizzi. The song that she danced to is Young and Beautiful by Lana Del Rey, which was the first dance song on Nicole’s 2014 wedding.
The day also heavily celebrated the family the couple have built together since getting together in 2019. Jenni’s kids from her former marriage, Meilani and Greyson, played an integral role in the celebration. Zach gave Meilani a ring that featured a ruby birthstone, while Greyson was gifted something related to soccer on the occasion.
This woman, who became engaged to Zach on top of the Empire State Building back in 2021, stated that the rubies symbolised love, family and the next chapter of the story. A surprise factor and a small number of guests helped the couple to experience an unforgettable moment.