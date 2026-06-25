Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley marries athlete Zack Carpinello in surprise wedding

Jersey Shore icon Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has officially tied the knot with her partner of seven years, professional wrestler Zack Carpinello. The two got hitched on Wednesday in an unusual and secretive wedding in Old Bridge, New Jersey, surprising everyone who attended with the announcement.

The Jenni Farley & Zack Carpinello wedding looked like a dark romance fairy tale

Jenni and Zack have pulled off an extensive deception for months in order to ensure that no one would know about their wedding. Some 50 of their nearest and dearest thought they were at a private viewing of Jenni’s latest movie, Nanny Cam, when actually they came for a very different purpose altogether.