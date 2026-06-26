All you need to know about the recent Chinmayi Sripaada–Sunitha Upadrasta row on feminism

First and foremost, these videos directly address Chinmayi as the singer and voice artist begins it by saying, “Chinmayi, I have the same respect for you as a singer”. She then goes on to address a claim made by Chinmayi that she could have been misled in her point of view. In her statement, Sunitha clearly mentions that she is aware what feminist slogans are all about and she was not misled in any way. She still stands by her opinion and talks about how one should have autonomy on their body at all times.

The singer also addresses that when people say ‘my body, my wish’ many can counter-claim ‘his eyes, his wish’. She blames this on the societal mindset, something that has always been pointing towards the viewpoint of men and how they would proceed with their actions no matter what.