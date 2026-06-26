All you need to know about the recent Chinmayi Sripaada–Sunitha Upadrasta row on feminism

Singers Sunitha Upadrasta and Chinmayi Sripaada’s spat on feminism continues on social media as the Sunitha drops fresh videos on her Instagram stories rebutting Chinmayi’s comments about her. A few days earlier Chinmayi had opposed Sunitha’s ‘ his eyes , his wish’ statement. Given the circumstances and social evils happening on women across India, she felt that the statement was incorrect. As a response to this criticism, Sunitha has released new videos on her profile where she talks about her point of view.
First and foremost, these videos directly address Chinmayi as the singer and voice artist begins it by saying, “Chinmayi, I have the same respect for you as a singer”. She then goes on to address a claim made by Chinmayi that she could have been misled in her point of view. In her statement, Sunitha clearly mentions that she is aware what feminist slogans are all about and she was not misled in any way. She still stands by her opinion and talks about how one should have autonomy on their body at all times.
The singer also addresses that when people say ‘my body, my wish’ many can counter-claim ‘his eyes, his wish’. She blames this on the societal mindset, something that has always been pointing towards the viewpoint of men and how they would proceed with their actions no matter what.
The singer put out a statement on social media stating, “a statement in my recent interview was made out of sheer anger and disappointment at the way some lecherous men perceive women, and was never intended to justify, encourage, or normalise disrespect, judgment, exploitation or any inappropriate behaviour towards women.” She goes on further stating that, “As a woman I strongly believe in equal rights, equal opportunities, dignity and respect for women. I would never support or tolerate anything that harms or demeans another woman.” She appeals to the people that her words be understood and perceived in the right context. “I request that my words be understood in the context in which they were spoken and not be assigned meanings I never intended.”
Where did the row start?
In a recent media interview Sunitha was expressing her views on how the fight for feminism has boiled down to wearing a certain kind of clothes or maybe smoking etc. In the flow of her comment she also mentioned ‘his eyes, his right’. This was the fundamental source of the tension between the two singers. Post the comment, Chinmayi took to her social media and mentioned that though she has immense love for Sunitha as a singer, she does not stand by people of influence who have not been able to show the right way to the mass.