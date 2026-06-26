Vishnu Vishal reveals his auto-immune condition ahead of new film release

Actor and producer Vishnuu Vishal, who is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gatta Kusthi2, on Thursday revealed that he had been dealing with an auto immune condition for the last three to four years.
Taking to his X timeline to share a statement in which he explained why he had appeared tired in recent times, the actor and producer wrote, “First of all, thank you for all the love and concern you've shown through your comments and messages. It truly means a lot, and I wanted to share this with you personally. Many of you noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I’ve been dealing with an autoimmune condition for the last 3-4 years, and the prescribed medication I’m taking on and off, has some visible side effects, including the bloating you’ve been noticing.”
Stating that while this treatment was medically necessary, the actor and producer wrote, “That said, your love, the work I believe in, and my responsibility towards everyone who has worked tirelessly on Gatta Kusthi 2 have kept me going. That’s why I’ve continued showing up for the film promotions and for all of you.”
Expressing hope that his health would improve soon, the actor said, ’Your concern has only encouraged me to take even better care of myself, and I'm truly grateful for every message and every bit of support. As we step into the final week of promotions, I’m filled with positivity and excitement. I can't wait for you all to experience Gatta Kusthi 2 in theatres on 3rd July. Much love. Vishnuu Vishal.”
For the unaware, Vishnu Vishal had, in an earlier interview to a news agency, had pointed out that although Gatta Kusthi 2 would be a continuation of the first part, those who hadn’t watched the first part would still be able to enjoy the upcoming sequel as a separate film.