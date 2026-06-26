Vishnu Vishal reveals his auto-immune condition ahead of new film release

Actor and producer Vishnuu Vishal, who is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gatta Kusthi2, on Thursday revealed that he had been dealing with an auto immune condition for the last three to four years.

I have been dealing with an auto immune condition for the last 3-4 years: Vishnu Vishal

Taking to his X timeline to share a statement in which he explained why he had appeared tired in recent times, the actor and producer wrote, “First of all, thank you for all the love and concern you've shown through your comments and messages. It truly means a lot, and I wanted to share this with you personally. Many of you noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I’ve been dealing with an autoimmune condition for the last 3-4 years, and the prescribed medication I’m taking on and off, has some visible side effects, including the bloating you’ve been noticing.”