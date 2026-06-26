Esha Deol opens up about life after divorce, says she still believes deeply in love and romance

After a painful breakup or divorce, many people tend to become guarded about love but actress Esha Deol has recently opened up how she loves love and nothing would change that. Esha and businessman Bharat Takhtani parted ways in 2024 after being married for over a decade and sharing two children. Now, following the divorce, Esha has opened up that she misses romance in her life.

I love to be romantic: Esha Deol opens up on love and relationship

In a recent interview, Esha Deol described herself as a romantic, what many would perhaps call a hopeless romantic. Her divorce with Bharat has deprived her of that feeling for quite sometime now however, she is ready to embrace love again.

She said, “I think love and romance are the most important things in a person’s life, which I am currently missing. I love to be romantic. I am a complete rom-com person. I love love songs and I love love stories.”

When asked about whether her perspective on love anyway changed after the divorce she said, “No, these things don’t change. Breakups happen. I have had boyfriends in the past whom I broke up with. These things happen, but that doesn’t dilute my ultimate idea of love. We all grew up seeing the unconditional love between Hema ji and Dharmendra ji”.