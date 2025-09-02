“No shorts at home”: Esha Deol on life changes after wedding to Bharat Takhtani

Reflecting on the transition, Esha shared, “When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed,” she wrote, adding, “Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to.”

Despite her shift in lifestyle, Esha revealed how warmly she was received by her in-laws. She described Bharat’s family as “wonderful” and expressed how they “took me into their fold effortlessly.” Esha also recollected her observation of the daily household rhythms in the family. She admired how the women were “queens of the kitchen” who were “packing delicious khane ka dabbas for their husbands.”

She admitted that cooking was completely new territory for her, stating she had “never cooked a single thing” before marriage.

But interestingly, Esha revealed that her in-laws did not pressure her into any orthodox expectations. She wrote that her mother-in-law “never insisted that I enter the kitchen or do any of the orthodox things she had been made to do as a bahu (daughter-in-law).” This eventually made her journey after marriage easy.