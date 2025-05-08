Esha Deol doesn’t like the ‘single mother’ label, reveals that she is co-parenting her daughters with ex-husband

Esha gets candid about life after separation

Esha spoke about her life after separation in a video posted on a YouTube channel. In the video, when she was asked about her experience as a single mom to her two daughters, and whether she found it challenging or fulfilling, the actress said that she doesn’t like to think of herself as a single mother.

She said, “I don’t like to think of myself as a single mother because I don’t behave like one nor do I let the other person behave that way with me. It’s just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change. And if it doesn’t work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon you, especially when you have children, the two mature individuals must take it upon them to work out in another dynamic but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that’s exactly what Bharat and I do.”