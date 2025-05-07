Sonam Kapoor fondly remembers dadi Nirmal Kapoor, Anil Kapoor mourns loss of his mom

Anil Kapoor also remembered the "remarkable woman," who was responsible for keeping the family together.

"My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her," the Mr India actor's post read.

"She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it’s clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts", Anil added.