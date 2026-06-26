King Charles becomes the first monarch to reveal his tax statements

The Royal Family gets its finances to carry out the duties through the Sovereign Grant which was an agreement made between the Monarchy and the British Government in the year 1760. This Grant usually comprise one-third of the profits that are derived from the properties held by the Monarchy. The properties also include Regent Street a popular shopping street. But in essence this money is derived from the tax payers of the United Kingdom or in simpler words, the common people. Just like the people shower love to the Royal Family, it is also their unwritten responsibility to maintain transparency and reciprocate the same.

Is the monarchy exempt from tax?

Often one comes across videos and facts about the Royal Family stating that they are exempt from taxes. While officially they do not need to pay regular taxes like the citizens, they choose to voluntarily pay the same. But, the total amount was never really disclosed to the public before 2026. Queen Elizabeth II became the first monarch who voluntarily started paying taxes in 1992 after a major fire broke out in Windsor Castle. But even then, she had never disclosed her tax details to the public. King Charles had previously done so while he was serving as the Prince of Wales and in his new role as the King, this is the first time the complete tax details have been revealed.