Britney Spears’ sons step into the spotlight with Paris Fashion Week runway debut

Britney Spears' sons have made their mark on the catwalk, strutting down the runway during Paris Fashion Week on Friday. The two, Sean Preston, who is 20 and Jayden, who is 19, walked in the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 along with a host of other celebrities. This follows rumours that the duo have started bonding with their mother again.
The look that Sean Preston wore was a long black jacket made from silk over a black shirt and a matching tie. This combination was accessorized with blue jeans and black dress shoes. Jayden strutted on the runway wearing faded blue jeans, a fitted white tank top, and dark brown loafers. His fashion ensemble was complemented by a leather belt and chains around his waist.
Sharon Stone, the actress, was present in the runway show wearing a black and white outfit. One of the guests at the event included North West, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, along with the Colombian singer Maluma.
Britney Spears' sons were born while she was still married to Kevin Federline. She tied the knot with Kevin Federline in Los Angeles in 2004, and then Sean Preston came in 2005, while Jayden was born in 2006. They got separated in 2007, and Kevin Federline maintained the majority of the custody rights. Spears was paying $40,000 a month as child support, but it was lowered to $20,000 when Sean Preston became an adult in 2023.
According to sources, Britney Spears' sons have restored a stronger relationship with their mother. Sean Preston changed his social networking profile from Preston Federline to Preston Spears. It is said that this reunion holds great significance for the singer.
According to reports, the two brothers motivated her to go to rehabilitation earlier in the year when she entered a plea to the lesser 'wet reckless' charge, saving herself from imprisonment. Sources add that now the family is doing well and the two brothers only wish the best for their mother.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.