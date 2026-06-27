Britney Spears’ sons step into the spotlight with Paris Fashion Week runway debut

Britney Spears' sons have made their mark on the catwalk, strutting down the runway during Paris Fashion Week on Friday. The two, Sean Preston, who is 20 and Jayden, who is 19, walked in the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 along with a host of other celebrities. This follows rumours that the duo have started bonding with their mother again.

Britney Spears’ sons shine at Vetements show in Paris Fashion Week

The look that Sean Preston wore was a long black jacket made from silk over a black shirt and a matching tie. This combination was accessorized with blue jeans and black dress shoes. Jayden strutted on the runway wearing faded blue jeans, a fitted white tank top, and dark brown loafers. His fashion ensemble was complemented by a leather belt and chains around his waist.