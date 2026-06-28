Bindu recalls halting Yash Chopra’s Joshila shoot for two hours over bikini scene

The veteran actress Bindu has recounted an incident in which she stopped the shooting of the movie Joshila for almost two hours. During that shoot, she refused to put on a bikini without being informed of her costume beforehand.
In conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Bindu reminisced about some of the most important moments of her career. She shared that the whole episode took place while shooting for Joshila, and how she was asked to put on a bikini. She said, “I stopped the shoot for two hours because I wasn’t ready to wear a proper bikini. A bikini is a bikini. I told Yash ji, ‘Please… you never told me about this earlier.’ I only came to know about it after reaching the set.”
Bindu said she immediately called for her costume designer while the entire unit waited. Director Yash Chopra then decided to alter the sequence instead of insisting her to wear the bikini.
She further added, “Then Yash ji said, ‘Stay inside the water as much as possible. We’ll shoot it that way and take only the side and back shots.’ Poor Dev Anand ji just sat there quietly and didn’t say anything. The shoot remained halted for almost two hours. I kept wondering what he must be thinking. But Yash ji reassured me, saying, ‘We’ll manage. Don’t worry.'”
In her words, the scene was shot keeping her in the water, and only side and back angles were taken. Following that, she went to ask the cinematographer Fali Mistry how the scene had turned out.
“He said, ‘Don’t worry, you look good, not vulgar.’ Once Fali ji said that, I felt reassured.” In 1973, the film Joshila was released, featuring Dev Anand in a double role with Hema Malini, Raakhee, and Bindu.
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