Bindu recalls halting Yash Chopra’s Joshila shoot for two hours over bikini scene

Bindu said she immediately called for her costume designer while the entire unit waited. Director Yash Chopra then decided to alter the sequence instead of insisting her to wear the bikini.

She further added, “Then Yash ji said, ‘Stay inside the water as much as possible. We’ll shoot it that way and take only the side and back shots.’ Poor Dev Anand ji just sat there quietly and didn’t say anything. The shoot remained halted for almost two hours. I kept wondering what he must be thinking. But Yash ji reassured me, saying, ‘We’ll manage. Don’t worry.'”

In her words, the scene was shot keeping her in the water, and only side and back angles were taken. Following that, she went to ask the cinematographer Fali Mistry how the scene had turned out.

“He said, ‘Don’t worry, you look good, not vulgar.’ Once Fali ji said that, I felt reassured.” In 1973, the film Joshila was released, featuring Dev Anand in a double role with Hema Malini, Raakhee, and Bindu.