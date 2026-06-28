Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid part ways after more than a decade together: Reports

Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid reportedly broke their romance after more than ten years together. According to sources close to the former couple, the breakup was amicable, with the two purportedly agreeing to part ways late last year before the news broke publicly this week. Neither Cox nor McDaid has officially commented.
Courteney and Johnny started dating back in 2013 after meeting through common acquaintances, especially Ed Sheeran, who continues to serve as both a global pop star and also an unofficial celebrity matchmaker. Within a year, Courtney and Johnny were engaged and looked inseparable. However, in 2015, the engagement was unexpectedly cancelled.
Courteney later spoke frankly about that terrible time period. She confessed that the split caught her off guard and forced her to do profound self-reflection. In 2016, the couple got back together, although they never started planning a wedding again.
That might have been the hint. Courteney and Johnny maintained an unusual arrangement over the years, juggling hard occupations and frequently living between Los Angeles and London. Through Friends, Courteney rose to fame on television. Later, she reinvented herself with Scream and Shining Vale.
After their last significant public appearance together, reportedly at the US Open in 2025, insiders now claim that the relationship had been winding down for months. They didn't want the split to be made public.
Courteney, who is currently in her early sixties, has frequently discussed putting strong connections, peacefulness, and personal development ahead of Hollywood expectations. Additionally, despite having a successful singing career, Johnny has mostly avoided the spotlight, which could help to explain why their romance lasted so long.
Courteney was married to David Arquette from 1999 to 2013. She shares 22-year-old daughter Coco with David.
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