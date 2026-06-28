Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid part ways after more than a decade together: Reports

Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid reportedly broke their romance after more than ten years together. According to sources close to the former couple, the breakup was amicable, with the two purportedly agreeing to part ways late last year before the news broke publicly this week. Neither Cox nor McDaid has officially commented.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have reportedly gone their separate ways

Courteney and Johnny started dating back in 2013 after meeting through common acquaintances, especially Ed Sheeran, who continues to serve as both a global pop star and also an unofficial celebrity matchmaker. Within a year, Courtney and Johnny were engaged and looked inseparable. However, in 2015, the engagement was unexpectedly cancelled.