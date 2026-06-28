Jackky Bhagnani’s alleged Raya dating profile resurfaces months after his ‘situationship’ remark

The screenshot came up again after several months when Jackky Bhagnani's interview on a YouTube channel became viral in April. Regarding his marriage to Rakul Preet Singh, he once said, "Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship. Of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything."

This statement was widely criticized on social media platforms, with people expressing their disagreement with his words. However, Rakul came up with an explanation of her own on her Instagram stories. She said, "We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create."