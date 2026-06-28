Jackky Bhagnani’s alleged Raya dating profile resurfaces months after his ‘situationship’ remark

The actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani is once again in the spotlight thanks to some screenshots from his supposedly existing profile on the elite dating application called Raya. This was posted on Reddit, where it has now gone viral after the actor and producer recently became widely known for calling his marriage to Rakul Preet Singh a situationship. It is yet to be determined if the profile is really that of Jackky Bhagnani.
In these screen captures, which appeared initially on a YouTube video by a YouTuber and subsequently posted on Reddit, there is a profile referred to as 'Jackky.' This profile has an 'actor/peoducer' [producer] description. The Reddit user wrote while sharing, "Jacky Bhagnani is on raya still".
These screenshots were immediately popular on social media. While there were some people surprised by the profile in question, there were others who doubted its legitimacy. There were several individuals who mentioned that this spelling mistake made them doubt whether this profile was real or not.
Raya is a unique membership-based app designed specifically for dating, networking, and making friends. What sets Raya apart from other dating apps is that it requires members to apply to join the network and get their application approved first. Raya has gained immense popularity among celebrities and influencers.
The screenshot came up again after several months when Jackky Bhagnani's interview on a YouTube channel became viral in April. Regarding his marriage to Rakul Preet Singh, he once said, "Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship. Of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything."
This statement was widely criticized on social media platforms, with people expressing their disagreement with his words. However, Rakul came up with an explanation of her own on her Instagram stories. She said, "We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create."
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