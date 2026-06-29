Harry Styles health update: Why did he collapse on stage at Wembley Stadium?

Harry Styles recently petrified his fans at Wembley stadium in London after suddenly collapsing in the middle of his concert. He appeared to choke on water while attempting his signature "whale" stunt. After falling onto his back for a few moments, he started coughing heavily, scaring the fans altogether.
Big stars often have signature moves that become synonymous with them, and Harry Styles is no exception. The singer has his own playful tradition that fans eagerly look forward to at every show. Known as the "whale" routine, the stunt sees Harry taking a sip of water and spraying it high into the air, mimicking a whale's blowhole while singing As it Was.
But this time the tradition took a scary turn. As the singer attempted this signature move, some water got into his nostrils and he choked on spot. While coughing terribly he laid on the stage flat and took a breath to calm down. Around 17 seconds later, he got up and reassured his fans that he was okay.
Over the weekend, the U.K. experienced a heatwave, with temperatures climbing to 37.3°C (99.1°F) in Suffolk on Friday, surpassing a 50-year-old record by more than a degree. In London, the mercury reached 97°F (36.1°C), as reported by AccuWeather.
Despite the soaring temperatures, it was reported that Harry Styles' onstage scare was not heat-related. Citing a source, the outlet said the singer suffered a brief mishap after accidentally choking on water while performing.
Netizens pointed out that he might’ve collapsed due to extreme heat that has been troubling the country for quite some time now, which of course wasn’t the case.
Fortunately, the incident did not disrupt his schedule. Styles returned to the stage the following evening in high spirits, performing energetically throughout the show. He is set to continue his Wembley Stadium residency with another concert on June 29.
Ahead of the concert, the stadium also took steps to help concert-goers to stay safe in the heat by allowing refillable water bottles, offering discounted bottled water, and providing free sunscreen to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.
The London performances are part of Styles' Together, Together world residency, supporting his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Following his final Wembley show on July 4, he will travel to São Paulo, Mexico City, and then the United States, where he is scheduled to perform 30 concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York. The global tour is slated to conclude in Australia on December 13.