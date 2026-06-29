Harry Styles health update: Why did he collapse on stage at Wembley Stadium?

Harry Styles recently petrified his fans at Wembley stadium in London after suddenly collapsing in the middle of his concert. He appeared to choke on water while attempting his signature "whale" stunt. After falling onto his back for a few moments, he started coughing heavily, scaring the fans altogether.

Harry Style collapse: What exactly went down at the Wembley stadium?

Big stars often have signature moves that become synonymous with them, and Harry Styles is no exception. The singer has his own playful tradition that fans eagerly look forward to at every show. Known as the "whale" routine, the stunt sees Harry taking a sip of water and spraying it high into the air, mimicking a whale's blowhole while singing As it Was.

But this time the tradition took a scary turn. As the singer attempted this signature move, some water got into his nostrils and he choked on spot. While coughing terribly he laid on the stage flat and took a breath to calm down. Around 17 seconds later, he got up and reassured his fans that he was okay.