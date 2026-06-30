Celebs

Who is Thylane Blondeau? Inside the life of the 'World's Most Beautiful Girl' amid wedding buzz

Wedding photos of Thylane Blondeau and Ben Attal are going viral, bringing renewed attention to the model whose childhood fame sparked one of fashion's biggest debates
Thylane Blondeau
Thylane Blondeau became one of fashion's most talked-about facesInstagram, @thylaneblondeau
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Thylane Blondeau pulled up to her wedding in a silver Porsche 356 Speedster with her husband, French actor and DJ Ben Attal, behind the wheel. The couple married in a daytime civil ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau gets married!

Thylane was born in France in 2001 to footballer Patrick Blondeau and television presenter Véronika Loubry. She was modelling almost before she could talk. By her own account, Jean Paul Gaultier wanted her in a show when she was barely three years old, over her mother's initial objections.

Thylane Blondeau and Ben Attal wedding
Wedding photos of Thylane Blondeau and Ben Attal are going viralInstagram, @thylaneblondeau

At the age of six, she'd been crowned the 'World's Most Beautiful Girl' by a popular fashion magazine, a title that made her a fixture of European tabloids overnight. It also set off a debate that would follow her for years. A 2011 fashion editorial spread featuring Thylane, then ten, styled in adult-style clothing and makeup, ignited international criticism over the sexualisation of children in fashion media. The episode became something of a watershed moment for the industry.

Later Thylane built a modelling career with major houses including Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss, and at 17 she topped an independent publishing platform's annual 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World' list. In 2018, she launched her own clothing line, Heaven May.

Her wedding photos with actor and DJ Ben Attal is doing the rounds on the internet. The couple had announced their engagement in March, with Thylane sharing proposal photos from a trip to Greece. Three months later, they made it official in Paris.

Thylane has spent nearly her entire life being looked at. First as a child whose image sparked a global conversation about consent and childhood in fashion, then as a teenager crowned for her looks, and now as a grown woman who has built a brand, a voice, and apparently a very happy relationship.

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Thylane Blondeau
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Thylane Blondeau
World's Most Beautiful Girl
Ben Attal