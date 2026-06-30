Who is Thylane Blondeau? Inside the life of the 'World's Most Beautiful Girl' amid wedding buzz

Her wedding photos with actor and DJ Ben Attal is doing the rounds on the internet. The couple had announced their engagement in March, with Thylane sharing proposal photos from a trip to Greece. Three months later, they made it official in Paris.

Thylane has spent nearly her entire life being looked at. First as a child whose image sparked a global conversation about consent and childhood in fashion, then as a teenager crowned for her looks, and now as a grown woman who has built a brand, a voice, and apparently a very happy relationship.