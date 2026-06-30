Why director Carl Rinsch was sentenced to prison in the Netflix fraud case

Hollywood writer-director Carl Rinsch was sentenced Monday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of defrauding Netflix out of $11 million for a never-finished sci-fi series. Supporters including Keanu Reeves had asked the court to show him leniency.

Director Carl Rinsch is sentenced to prison in $11M fraud case over unfinished Netflix show

Carl, best known for the 2013 samurai fantasy film 47 Ronin, was convicted in December of federal wire fraud and other charges. According to prosecutors and trial testimony, he told Netflix he needed $11 million to finish a show called White Horse but diverted the money into a personal account and ultimately spent whopping sums on luxury cars, watches, clothes and household goods, including $638,000 on two mattresses.

Carl, 48, and his lawyers told the court Monday that his behaviour was fuelled by mental health struggles and medication problems, which they said he is now addressing with a new care provider.

“This process has forced me to confront things about my health, my judgment and my life,” Carl said. He apologised for his behaviour, acknowledged that “real harm was caused,” and explained, “I failed to recognise the danger of the state I was in.”

His psychological troubles weren’t described in court, and he and his lawyers declined to detail them afterward. Prosecutors argued that Carl—who also owes about $11 million in restitution—should serve five years in prison.

“Mr. Rinsch had every possible advantage,” including family money, an elite education, famous friends and a high-flying career, prosecutor David Markewitz told the court. Carl’s motive, the prosecutor said, “was naked greed.”