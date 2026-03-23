Karan Johar opens up on Janhvi Kapoor leaving his talent agency

In fact, he went so far as to say that this level of intensity in the modern era causes him to question his own children’s potential involvement in the field one day. This is because those in the industry tend to carry a ‘minus’ in the eyes of the general public.

The agency’s clientele might be fleeting, yet the filmmaker confirmed that his agency is a lucrative and strong arm of his company. Karan’s future plans in the industry include focusing on in-house talent and ensuring that those in his stable feel like they are part of a family; casting actors based on their suitability rather than their representation; encouraging his actors to seek therapy to deal with the pressures of fame.

What’s next?

In terms of his own professional life, Karan appears to be just as active as ever. It is reported that the filmmaker is in the final stages of discussion regarding a new project with Sidharth Malhotra. This would be a significant reunion between the two, as Sidharth first entered the spotlight under Karan’s mentorship.