Shilpa Shetty calls reverse hypers one of the most underrated glute builders

Shilpa Shetty remains one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, even at 50, and the credit goes to her strict workout regime and clean eating habits.

Shilpa Shetty on the benefits of reverse hypers

Along with maintaining that picture-perfect physique for the camera, Shilpa also motivates others by sharing glimpses from her intense workout sessions on social media.

On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of herself performing the reverse hypers. Shilpa termed it as one of the most underrated exercises for building the glute muscle.