Jude Law’s daughter left in tears: Inside the Chappell Roan–Jorginho Frello hotel controversy

The drama has had a Hollywood twist as the fans realised that Ada is the biological daughter of Jude Law. Jude shares the daughter with Catherine, who married Jorginho in Italy in June 2025. Jude’s name started to trend as the fans supported the young girl.

Chappell finally made a comment regarding the claims, stating that she did not see the incident and that the guard was not part of her security team. She went on to say that Catherine and Ada "did not deserve" what they went through, as well as stating that she does not hate children or her fans. Despite Chappell clearing up the situation, the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo, decided to get involved by stating that Chappell will not be able to perform at any future events held at Copacabana Beach, as she does not behave like other celebrities, like Shakira. The situation seems to have been resolved, as Jorginho has since posted a video of Ada enjoying a Sabrina Carpenter concert, stating that the girls are fine.