Art exhibition Samanvaya brings together contemporary artists in Delhi

Senior contemporary artists gather to show their works of art at Delhi Art Society’s latest exhibition called Samanvaya: Line. Colour. Form – Dialogues in contemporary Art. Curated by Jyoti A Kathpalia and displayed at the India International Centre, this exhibition is a dialogue that the works of these 25 artists form with each other. Ranging from painting, printmaking, sculptures and more, each artwork is a coming together of line, colour and form between two and three-dimensional practices.
Curator Jyoti A Kathpalia mentions, “This exhibition is unique in that it speaks simultaneously to the individual and the universal. Each artist brings a distinct vision, yet together they establish a dialogue that reflects shared spatial, emotional, and thematic concerns. While the works are deeply personal, they also communicate through the universal language of art.”
Participating artists include Aashima Mehrotra, Alka Jhamb, Anand Moy Banerji, Aniruddh Sagar, Anju Kaushik, Apoorva Garg, Avneet Chawla, Girish Urkude, Jagdish Chander, Kalicharan Gupta, Meena Deora, Mohan Shingane, Neeraj Gupta, Nivedita Pande, Prasanta Kalita, Prem Singh, Rachit Jain, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Sanjoy Roy, Satish Sharma, Shashikala Singh, Shruti Binay, Shruti Chandra Gupta, Surinder K. Mishra, Vandana Rakesh.
President of Delhi Art Society, Neeraj Gupta also adds, “It has been my mission to support artists and contemporary Indian art. Over the years, Delhi Art Society has brought serious and committed artists to the fore. In the present art scene, attention needs to be redirected towards contemporary art and sculpture. This is essential if contemporary Indian art is to claim its rightful place on the global stage.”
Coming to the works of display, each work is a beautiful example that reflects the artist’s personal practice and considers the exhibition as a whole wherein the individual practices are in a constant dialogue with each other. Kalicharan Gupta’s Metropolis is a reminder of how natural lands are diminishing and urban concrete jungles are expanding world over. Jagdish Chander’s painting on the other hand brings out the ecstasy, anguish and inner struggles of the human mind through a face. Rich in colour, comes the Form series from master printmaker Anand Moy Banerji while Neeraj Gupta plays with the natural wood as a medium of sculpting. Shruti Binay’s oil and pencil works on linen draws attention to mostly overlooked instances while Vandana Rakeshs’ water colours integrate primitive art and tribal art to create her own form.
What: Samanvaya: Line. Colour. Form – Dialogues in Contemporary Indian Art
Where: Main Art Gallery, India International Centre, New Delhi
When: till March 30, 2026
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm