Art exhibition Samanvaya brings together contemporary artists in Delhi

Curator Jyoti A Kathpalia mentions, “This exhibition is unique in that it speaks simultaneously to the individual and the universal. Each artist brings a distinct vision, yet together they establish a dialogue that reflects shared spatial, emotional, and thematic concerns. While the works are deeply personal, they also communicate through the universal language of art.”

Participating artists include Aashima Mehrotra, Alka Jhamb, Anand Moy Banerji, Aniruddh Sagar, Anju Kaushik, Apoorva Garg, Avneet Chawla, Girish Urkude, Jagdish Chander, Kalicharan Gupta, Meena Deora, Mohan Shingane, Neeraj Gupta, Nivedita Pande, Prasanta Kalita, Prem Singh, Rachit Jain, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Sanjoy Roy, Satish Sharma, Shashikala Singh, Shruti Binay, Shruti Chandra Gupta, Surinder K. Mishra, Vandana Rakesh.

President of Delhi Art Society, Neeraj Gupta also adds, “It has been my mission to support artists and contemporary Indian art. Over the years, Delhi Art Society has brought serious and committed artists to the fore. In the present art scene, attention needs to be redirected towards contemporary art and sculpture. This is essential if contemporary Indian art is to claim its rightful place on the global stage.”