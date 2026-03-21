DAG’s latest art exhibition is a collection of paintings by foreign artists in India

Looking back at the history of Calcutta, it was nothing short of a potpourri of different foreign presence. From the Dutch, French, British, Portuguese, to the Jews, Armenian, Scottish and Greeks, people of all nationalities had called it home during the pre-colonial and colonial period. The same is true for all over India. Apart from the Company Officials, major communities of people who came from different countries and wandered around the sub-continent were the artists.

They painted, sketched and etched not just the landscape for their respective communities but the people that their eyes perceived. Titled, Destination India: Foreign Artists in India, 1857-1947 and hosted in collaboration with Alipore Museum Kolkata, this exhibition is a look at India, through the eyes of the foreign artists from the Revolt of 1857 to Indian Independence, a timeline spanning a century.

DAG presents an exhibition through the lens of foreign artists in the Alipore Museum Kolkata