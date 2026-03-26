Inside Rashmika and Vijay’s Rs 2.35 lakh-a-night ‘buddymoon’ in Koh Samui

But the luxurious experience comes with a rather steep price tag. A stay at the villa costs the couple Rs 2.35 lakh per night (USD 2,500). This works out to a total of Rs 7.8 lakh for the couple to have the time of their lives in the villa for three days.

The couple offered a candid look into their vacation through a video collaboration with Airbnb. In the clip, Rashmika confessed to still getting used to referring to her husband as her ‘husband’, but Vijay playfully called her his ‘best friend’. The video showed the couple enjoying quiet breakfasts, dancing around the sunlit rooms, and talking about their future.

Between the pizza ovens, driftwood dining table for 22, and infinity pool that appeared to blend into the ocean, the villa offered a peaceful retreat. For Rashmika and Vijay, the decision was about taking things easy after the whirlwind of the wedding. They said that it was not really like going on a vacation; it was like living in a home away from home, minus the traffic and noise, with a much better view.