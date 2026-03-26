Kriti Sanon enjoys Northern lights as she joins Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben on their Finland getaway

Actress Kriti Sanon joined sister Nupur Sanon and brother-in-law Stebin Ben on their getaway to Finland. During their family trip, Kriti witnessed the majestic Northern Lights, along with a spectacular meteor shower and a shooting star, all in the same night.

All you need to know about Kriti Sanon’s Finland vacay

As it is a custom to make a wish after seeing a shooting star, Kriti also used the opportunity to make several wishes for herself.

Posting a string of photos of posing under the beautiful Northern Lights, Kriti shared the caption, "When the sky is full of Hopes, Dreams and Magic...Saw the breathtaking Northern lights, a surprising meteor shower and a shooting star on the same night..They say Make a wish.. I made many! (sic)" She further added the track Neele Neele Ambar Par as the backdrop score.

On Tuesday, Nupur and Stebin treated the netizens with a romantic picture on their social media from their Finland trip. The lovebirds were seen stealing a romantic kiss under the Northern Lights as part of their dreamy getaway.