At this exhibition, TARQ stages two distinct artistic positions that probe how knowledge is constructed, inherited and embodied

Cabinets of curiosity once tried to organise the world through adjacency. A shell beside a surgical instrument, a relic beside a map, a fragment beside a tool. The logic was associative rather than fixed, built through instinct, trade, accident. Meaning emerged through proximity. You learned by looking across, not down a line. That impulse has not entirely disappeared. Contemporary exhibitions still return to it, arranging objects as a way of thinking aloud. What sits next to what begins to matter as much as what each thing is.

All you need to know about Art Basel Hong Kong 2026

That sensibility feels close to TARQ’s presentations at Art Basel Hong Kong 2026. Split across two sections of the fair, the gallery places Amba Sayal-Bennett and Parag Tandel in orbit around a shared concern without forcing them into the same room. Their practices move differently, materially and conceptually, yet both circle the question of how knowledge takes form. How it is built, how it travels, how it settles into objects.

Sayal-Bennett approaches the body through systems that attempt to stabilise it. Tandel works from within a community where knowledge is carried through ritual, labour and ecology. Between them, a set of tensions gathers rather than resolves. Authority and inheritance. Translation and continuity. The diagram and the lived.

Sayal-Bennett’s System Overlay unfolds through drawings and sculptures that pull from anatomical imaging, architectural drafting and digital fabrication. Her lines feel precise, almost procedural, yet they never quite settle into clarity. Forms open, fold, slice across themselves. What looks legible at first begins to slip.