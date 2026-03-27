Hrithik Roshan keeps Saba Azad’s spirits up as she gets hospitalised from parasitic infection

She advised everyone to wash their vegetables and fruits properly before consuming. "So pls for the love of your gut wash your salad leaves and veg like your life depends on it - cause sometimes it really does!! " Our new method is Baking soda + veggie wash ( Herbal Strategi has a good one)," she added.

Saba appreciated Hrithik's talent for finding humour even in the darnest situations. "by @hrithikroshan who’s kept my very grumpy sprits up and always manages to find humour in the darnest situations...PS - I haven’t shrunk quite as much as it may seem here, the bed is supersized and the angle is wide," concluded the post.

For those who do not know, Cyclospora cayetanensis is a protozoan parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, a diarrheal disease transmitted through contaminated food and water.