Sona Mohapatra reflects on Bihar’s rich heritage after visit to Bihar Museum in Patna

Singer Sona Mohapatra took a moment to soak in India’s artistic legacy during a visit to the Bihar Museum ahead of her concert, calling it a powerful reminder of the country’s civilisational depth.

Sona Mohapatra visits Bihar Museum

Sharing glimpses from her visit on Instagram, the singer reflected on the timeless beauty of the Didarganj Yakshi, describing it as “luminous, almost breathing,” and a testament to the brilliance of ancient Indian artistry. She also admired the finesse of Mauryan and Gupta-era masterpieces preserved within the museum.

“An afternoon at the Bihar Museum just before my concert at Gandhi Maidan… and a powerful reminder of who we have been.”

“From the grace of the Didarganj Yakshi timeless, luminous, almost breathing, created millennia ago by our artists (first picture )to the finesse of Mauryan and Gupta masterpieces, this space holds centuries of Indian imagination, craft, and civilisational confidence,” Sona wrote.