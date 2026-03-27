Here’s how you can watch BTS perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon online for free

World-renowned K-pop sensation BTS has officially returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The septet has not performed on the late-night talk show in four years. They have made a special appearance for two consecutive nights on March 25 and 26. The K-pop group can be viewed on NBC at 11.35 pm. The shows are available on the platform Peacock today.

All you need to know about BTS’ performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Their appearance is a big milestone for BTS as they joined Jimmy Fallon to talk about their much-awaited reunion after serving their mandatory military service.

The excitement for BTS' appearance is fuelled by the unprecedented achievement of their latest studio album, ARIRANG, which was released on March 20. The album has achieved an impressive milestone by becoming Spotify’s most-streamed album in one day in 2026. In addition, it has officially become the most-streamed K-pop album in Spotify’s history.

The first night, which aired on Wednesday, had the main interview and the performance of the first new music piece, with the second performance featured on Thursday night. Those who do not have access to a traditional cable service can still catch the event through streaming services. Direct TV and Hulu + Live TV have access to NBC, and both services are offering a free trial subscription at the time.

With a world tour starting in April to promote the new music, this television appearance marks the perfect start to the next phase in their illustrious career. Since the legendary BTS Takeover in 2021, where they performed hits like Butter, the bar for this 2026 reunion is set incredibly high.