At Sunder Nagar, a tightly held exhibition tracks how a single element has shaped decades of practice

Across the paintings, lines repeat in ways that are neither decorative nor rigid. Some spread outwards, loosening the surface. Others gather into denser formations, holding the space in place. The shift between these states is gradual. Nothing announces itself too quickly.

The exhibition avoids a chronological sequence. Instead, works are grouped by how they relate to each other. “Pieces from different periods were placed in dialogue with one another where they shared a similar energy, tension, or sensibility,” Malik and Sharma explain. The decision keeps the focus on what the work is doing rather than when it was made.

Yusuf has spent years working through the same element without settling it. “A line appears to be infinite and limitless, having no definite beginning or end point. It extends endlessly in space,” he says. In the work, this comes through quietly. Lines seem to continue beyond the edges of the surface, as if the frame has cut into something larger.

Forms begin to appear within these fields, though they do not resolve into clear images. A shape might suggest a ridge of land, or something cellular, or something remembered and altered over time. Yusuf does not push these readings. They remain open.