Exploring love across miles: Abuzar Akhtar explores an emotional journey in 'Saaware'

In an increasingly ambitious world, sometimes distance becomes the most straining yet the most important hardship to endure in a romantic relationship. Discussing the idea of ‘loving someone from a distance and holding on to that feeling’ Abuzar Akhtar, known for energetic party number Speaker Phat Jaaye from Total Dhamaal and more tracks like Yaadein, emotes on long-distance relationships and the simple yet real feelings with his latest track Saaware. In a chat with Indulge he breaks down the personal story that inspired the track’s making, how he intends to bring the focus back on artistes’ talent rather than formulaic trends and much more.