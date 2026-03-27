Exploring love across miles: Abuzar Akhtar explores an emotional journey in 'Saaware'
In an increasingly ambitious world, sometimes distance becomes the most straining yet the most important hardship to endure in a romantic relationship. Discussing the idea of ‘loving someone from a distance and holding on to that feeling’ Abuzar Akhtar, known for energetic party number Speaker Phat Jaaye from Total Dhamaal and more tracks like Yaadein, emotes on long-distance relationships and the simple yet real feelings with his latest track Saaware. In a chat with Indulge he breaks down the personal story that inspired the track’s making, how he intends to bring the focus back on artistes’ talent rather than formulaic trends and much more.
Abuzar Akhtar's 'Saaware' explores the emotional depths of long-distance love
What specific personal experiences or stories inspired the theme of Saaware?
This song is very special to me, Saaware happened as a result of long distance relationship between my girlfriend and me, when she went to study in the US. So, I wanted to bring those emotions out in a song, as there are so many people out there who are in long distance relationship, due to higher education, jobs, etc.
You mentioned wanting the song to feel simple and real. How do you feel that reflects in songs of today, that touch upon this genre?
Yes, some great songs and artistes are doing superb work. In fact today’s lyrics have become pretty simple, less of Urdu, Sanskrit or pure Hindi words; and more easy-going language for all age groups to understand.
As a musician yourself, what specific change do you want to help bring about within the arena of music in the country with your own label?
My label is an artiste-first platform. I am for more storytelling rather than getting lost in the trend. Each song we make is a strong narrative, which I am sure the audience will connect with.
What else can we expect, from you, going ahead?
Lots of music coming up, we have a sufi song (again a strong narrative) releasing in March, then a few more romantic ballads, one more strong inclusive anthem and a sports anthem.
Saaware is streaming on YouTube and on all audio platforms.