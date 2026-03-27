I just treat it as a joke: Malaika Arora laughs off dating rumours

Malaika Arora has been in the midst of dating speculations for a long time. With each outing, netizens link up the actress with some mystery man. Now in a recent conversation, Malaika expressed how it has been a source of amusement when she is linked to someone new.

Malaika Arora is fed up with random dating speculations; says it's irritating and treats it like a joke now

Malaika has always been intriguing her fans with some dating rumours at intervals. Now it is a mystery man, a few days back it was Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi and before that it was again someone mysterious. The whole scenario has come off as exhausting and irritating for the actress so much so that she now laughs it off with her son Arhaan Khan.

Talking about the constant rumours, the actress in an interview with Curly Tales said, “It's irritating, but now I just treat it as a joke. Arhaan and I have a good laugh about these things. I can't plan these things; if it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I am so happy exploring all of this that's going on in my life."