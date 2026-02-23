Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta: Viral Italy vacation sparks dating rumours

Malaika Arora apparently had a blast over Valentine's week. As cameras followed her, they found her in Italy, enjoying a enjoyable getaway. And she wasn’t alone! Her speculative beau Harsh Mehta tagged along in the photo that went viral, making the internet spiral into all the gossip.

Valentine’s vacation in Italy: Malaika Arora spotted with rumoured beau Harsh Mehta

Malaika has for a long time been associated with the diamond merchant, Harsh Mehta. Tall, dark, handsome is what she is going for and her fans are insanely happy for her. Now with the recent pictures from her vacation in Italy, things might be going into the serious lane.

A photo from the trip was all that the netizens needed to restart the speculations. In the viral click, Malaika looked stunning as usual dressed in an all black outfit. For her hair, she opted for a tied-up crisp look and the minimal makeup glammed up her classy casual appearance. She also carried a leather purse to complete her look for the day.

On the other hand, Harsh in a dark-toned trench coat, brought out the perfect European vibe. The selfie was clicked at Trevi Fountain, and was as usual, bustling with tourists.