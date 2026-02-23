Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta: Viral Italy vacation sparks dating rumours

Malaika Arora apparently had a blast over Valentine's week. As cameras followed her, they found her in Italy, enjoying a enjoyable getaway. And she wasn’t alone! Her speculative beau Harsh Mehta tagged along in the photo that went viral, making the internet spiral into all the gossip.
Malaika has for a long time been associated with the diamond merchant, Harsh Mehta. Tall, dark, handsome is what she is going for and her fans are insanely happy for her. Now with the recent pictures from her vacation in Italy, things might be going into the serious lane.
A photo from the trip was all that the netizens needed to restart the speculations. In the viral click, Malaika looked stunning as usual dressed in an all black outfit. For her hair, she opted for a tied-up crisp look and the minimal makeup glammed up her classy casual appearance. She also carried a leather purse to complete her look for the day.
On the other hand, Harsh in a dark-toned trench coat, brought out the perfect European vibe. The selfie was clicked at Trevi Fountain, and was as usual, bustling with tourists.
As for the dating rumours, several leaked images and their mutual gatherings have brought their secret love life right in the middle of the spotlight. Previously, speculations grabbed eyeballs in Enrique Iglesias’s Mumbai concert where the two were spotted having their best time.
Though neither of the two have confirmed their dating scenes, rumour mills are running at an all time high. Even as the two tried to travel separately in many occasions and walk at a distance when together, cameras always followed them and honestly staying out of gossip in the city of cinema, Mumbai is nearly impossible for celebrities. As of now, with no official photos out, fans are left to swoon over leaked images while the rumours continue to swirl.