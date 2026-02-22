Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora spotted at Lilvati to visit Salim Khan

A digital subtraction angiography was performed on Salim Khan. He is currently on a ventilator, and has been kept in the ICU. Yesterday, he was admitted by family physician, Dr Chopra. His blood pressure was also high, so the medical professionals put him on a ventilator for backup as safety. Now he is doing better, recovery is slow due to old age.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, the ex-wife of Salim Khan’s son, Arbaaz Khan, was also seen visiting the hospital on Saturday. Zeeshan Ziauddin Siddique, the son of Baba Siddique, also arrived to check on the 90-year-old’s health.

Salim Khan is a respected figure in Hindi cinema. He partnered with Javed Akhtar, forming Salim–Javed, one of the most influential screenwriting teams in Indian cinema. Between 1971 and 1982, they wrote a series of commercially successful and culturally influential films, including Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Don and Kaala Patthar. Their work helped establish the template of the Hindi commercial film driven by strong narratives, dialogue and a central male protagonist.