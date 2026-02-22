4 iconic movie lines that were actually improvised

"You're gonna need a bigger boat"
This iconic ad-libbed dialogue was improvised by Roy Scheider in the 1975 film, Jaws. The dialogue is now 35th on the famed list of American Film Institute's top 100 movie quotes.
"Funny how? Do I amuse you?"
Actor Joe Pesci blurted out this unscripted line during the rehearsal of an intense seen in Goodfellas, which came out in 1990. Director Martin Scorsese decided to keep it.
"I'm king of the world!"
This dialogue was not scripted but has become legendary, spoken by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie, Titanic (1997). This dialogue was suggested to the actor by director James Cameron just before filming.
"Here's looking at you, kid"
This is one of cinema's most iconic and oft-quoted dialogues, from the 1942 cult classic movie, Casablanca. Humphrey Bogart had ad-libbed this sentence at rehearsal which eventually made way into the final script.