Bella Hadid reunites with ex Adan Banuelos amidst his arrest in Texas

The model reportedly cares greatly for Adan Banuelos and wishes to make it work even amid the various difficulties. The sources stated that the couple's relationship is still being worked on and developed. As was pointed out by sources, the two come from very different walks of life, which has caused the couple to experience various highs and lows. Despite the difficulties, their relationship is reportedly still going strong.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos were also said to have been spotted attending a Winter Bash, hosted by Taylor Sheridan at her ranch in Texas known as Bosque Ranch. Sources revealed that the couple was already back together by then. The sources also revealed that Adan has now become a very important part of Bella’s life.

Bella Hadid maintained her laidback and Texan fashion sense for her time out. She opted for an American Western fashion sense, which involved wearing loose clothing and a cowboy hat. Adan Banuelos was right in step, donning the same cowboy hat and the same clothing style as well.