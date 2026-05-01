Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut: Will he turn ‘Fashion is Art’ into a masterpiece?

The Met Gala beckons, and Karan Johar may be ready to answer with a bang. This daring and audacious film director is rumoured to attend his first-ever Met Gala this 2026. There is no concrete proof, but anticipation is already building up. This year, the theme is ‘Fashion Is Art,’ and the bar is already set. Could anyone be more adept at mixing fashion with art than KJo?
Recently, Karan Johar was seen hanging out with fashionista Natasha Poonawalla and designer Manish Malhotra over breakfast in New York. The picture of their outing looks like an unofficial introduction to what’s coming soon. KJo donned a black coat with a turtleneck, along with a pair of red goggles and a hat.
The living canvas
Visualise Karan Johar walking the runway wearing an ensemble that seems painted by hand. Envision paintbrush patterns, tactile textiles, and overlapping layers of draping that emulate a painter’s palette. The motif lends itself to creativity, and KJo will probably go wild with it.
The royal opulence
Karan has always been comfortable with maximalism. An ornately embroidered sherwani shape, redesigned to be more sculptural or more oversized, would blend tradition with contemporary couture fashion. Done well, such a design would be both regal and cutting-edge.
Black with a twist
Black has been an important part of every Met Gala, but KJo can take it to the next level. Imagine a sophisticated black look with a 3D touch; perhaps metallic details, shoulder pads, or artistic touches. Colourless, yet highly impressive.
Theatrical accessories could take over
Whether through his choice of oversized shades or his headpieces, Karan Johar gets the significance of fashion accessories. Consider sculpture-like accessories such as a crown-like design or a contemporary turban with a touch of metal accents. He may opt for ornate brooches or multiple necklaces. Accessories like embellished gloves, a diamond-studded cane, or a paint palette-like clutch may also be seen.