Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut: Will he turn ‘Fashion is Art’ into a masterpiece?

The Met Gala beckons, and Karan Johar may be ready to answer with a bang. This daring and audacious film director is rumoured to attend his first-ever Met Gala this 2026. There is no concrete proof, but anticipation is already building up. This year, the theme is ‘Fashion Is Art,’ and the bar is already set. Could anyone be more adept at mixing fashion with art than KJo?

A debut wrapped in drama and detail: Karan Johar spotted in NYC

Recently, Karan Johar was seen hanging out with fashionista Natasha Poonawalla and designer Manish Malhotra over breakfast in New York. The picture of their outing looks like an unofficial introduction to what’s coming soon. KJo donned a black coat with a turtleneck, along with a pair of red goggles and a hat.