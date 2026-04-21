Met Gala 2026: Unique restrictions and food rules

Invitation only entry

Only specific guests are allowed to participate in the event. The brands can sponsor tables but only with the final guest list. No approval, no access.

Strict dress code

Each year’s theme determines what attendees wear. The theme for 2026: 'Costume Art' will look into body representations over a period of 5,000 years like the Naked Body and Ageing Body.

No smoking policy

Smoking is prohibited according to the laws of New York State. Even though this happens, some famous people have been known to violate this law by smoking in the toilets. They have received warnings and even criticism.

Don’t touch artwork

It is not allowed for guests to touch any display. This rule is strictly enforced. Violators risk being banned from future events.

Phone restrictions

Mobile phones cannot be used for taking pictures or posting on social networking sites within the gala. The staff keeps an eye out for guests who may be using mobile phones and reminds them to participate actively in the conversation rather than being busy with their mobiles.

Social interaction is expected

The rules at Met Gala stress the importance of actual conversation. The attendees are supposed to converse and interact among themselves. On reaching the venue, each individual is allowed 20 seconds to talk with Anna Wintour (the co-chairman of Met Gala since 1995).

Designated seats

The seating arrangements are made well in advance. The guests have to sit at designated places.

Don’t sit with your spouse

The organizers try to make pairs who will talk to each other. They do not allow the partners of the guests to sit together.

Age restrictions

Participants need to be at least 18 years old. The organizers believe that the event may not be suitable for younger participants.

Food rules

There are some guidelines when selecting food items. Parsley should not be used because it can get stuck in teeth. Onion and garlic are not allowed due to their odour. The chefs are also not allowed to serve Bruschetta because the guests’ hands might get messy.