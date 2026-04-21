Met Gala 2026: Unique restrictions and food rules

The rules of Met Gala extend beyond mere fashion. Organized yearly by The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, Met Gala is a well-known fundraising gala event that has stringent rules. Access to the party is through an invitation-only basis, with tickets costing $75,000 in 2024.
Only specific guests are allowed to participate in the event. The brands can sponsor tables but only with the final guest list. No approval, no access.
Each year’s theme determines what attendees wear. The theme for 2026: 'Costume Art' will look into body representations over a period of 5,000 years like the Naked Body and Ageing Body.
Smoking is prohibited according to the laws of New York State. Even though this happens, some famous people have been known to violate this law by smoking in the toilets. They have received warnings and even criticism.
It is not allowed for guests to touch any display. This rule is strictly enforced. Violators risk being banned from future events.
Mobile phones cannot be used for taking pictures or posting on social networking sites within the gala. The staff keeps an eye out for guests who may be using mobile phones and reminds them to participate actively in the conversation rather than being busy with their mobiles.
The rules at Met Gala stress the importance of actual conversation. The attendees are supposed to converse and interact among themselves. On reaching the venue, each individual is allowed 20 seconds to talk with Anna Wintour (the co-chairman of Met Gala since 1995).
The seating arrangements are made well in advance. The guests have to sit at designated places.
The organizers try to make pairs who will talk to each other. They do not allow the partners of the guests to sit together.
Participants need to be at least 18 years old. The organizers believe that the event may not be suitable for younger participants.
There are some guidelines when selecting food items. Parsley should not be used because it can get stuck in teeth. Onion and garlic are not allowed due to their odour. The chefs are also not allowed to serve Bruschetta because the guests’ hands might get messy.
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