Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh to marry later this year, as per reports

A source told the media outlet, "They are planning an October end or November wedding as of now. The preparations have begun." They further added that the couple will have an intimate wedding ceremony followed by a "reception for the industry".

The wedding will most probably take place in Mumbai with close friends and family. The couple reportedly do not want lavish preparations for the big day. "May be not a lavish wedding but something that only her close friends and family will attend, followed by a big reception", the source added.

Huma and Rachit maintain an extremely lowkey personal life and their engagement rumours first sparked when they attended the screening of Thamma and Sonakshi Sinha's wedding together.

The couple got engaged in US sometime around last year, according to reports. After a steady relationship, they took their relationship to the next level as Rachit popped the question to the actress and they celebrated with their dear ones. Months later, they are now ready to get hitched later this year.