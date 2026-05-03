Here's what makes this summer wedding edit by Seema Gujral special
Seema Gujral drops a new summer wedding collection
Seema Gujral's summer wedding edit, The Promise, is inspired by the emotion and symbolism at the heart of a wedding. Sweeping lehengas, intricately embroidered sherwanis, and luminous couture silhouettes underscore the range.
Intricate surface embroidery is the cornerstone of the collection. Florals, geometric compositions, and softly abstract motifs run through the silhouettes, creating richly textured surfaces that capture both light and artistry. Delicate jaals, scalloped borders, and structured patterns bring depth to the garments.
Traditional techniques such as zardosi, zari, dori, and fine threadwork are layered with pearls, crystals, sequins, bugle beads, and mirror detailing on fabrics like raw silk, matka silk, silk tissue, tissue organza, and net.
The colour palette glides through neutrals and soft metallics, mostly shades of ivory, champagne gold, rose gold, powder peach, sage green, stone grey, ash grey, nude, and light beige.
Seema takes us through the same.
How different is it in style and spirit from your previous ones?
The design direction feels more introspective and rooted in emotion. The collection places a stronger emphasis on symbolism, heritage, and the idea of creating modern heirlooms. It reflects a balance between tradition and contemporary expression, offering a vision of bridal couture that is both cinematic and timeless.
How personal is wedding couture becoming?
Wedding couture continues to hold deep emotional significance, often becoming part of a family’s history.
There is a clear shift towards timeless, emotionally driven couture, where craftsmanship and narrative take precedence over excess. Refined palettes, intricate handwork, and silhouettes that balance tradition with modernity continue to define the mood of the season.
Summer wedding wardrobe must-haves for brides and grooms?
Summer wardrobes are leaning towards lighter, more breathable fabrics and softer, luminous colour palettes. There is a strong focus on ensembles that offer both structure and ease, allowing for comfort without compromising on occasion dressing.
Plan for your label this year?
The label will continue to build on its design philosophy, exploring new narratives while maintaining a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and modern expression. This will be accompanied by an ongoing effort to strengthen the brand’s presence, while offering designs that feel both relevant and enduring.