Here's what makes this summer wedding edit by Seema Gujral special

Seema Gujral drops a new summer wedding collection

Seema Gujral's summer wedding edit, The Promise, is inspired by the emotion and symbolism at the heart of a wedding. Sweeping lehengas, intricately embroidered sherwanis, and luminous couture silhouettes underscore the range.

Intricate surface embroidery is the cornerstone of the collection. Florals, geometric compositions, and softly abstract motifs run through the silhouettes, creating richly textured surfaces that capture both light and artistry. Delicate jaals, scalloped borders, and structured patterns bring depth to the garments.

Traditional techniques such as zardosi, zari, dori, and fine threadwork are layered with pearls, crystals, sequins, bugle beads, and mirror detailing on fabrics like raw silk, matka silk, silk tissue, tissue organza, and net.

The colour palette glides through neutrals and soft metallics, mostly shades of ivory, champagne gold, rose gold, powder peach, sage green, stone grey, ash grey, nude, and light beige.

Seema takes us through the same.