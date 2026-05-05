Vicky Kaushal in talks to become the 'fourth idiot' in 3 Idiots sequel

There could be an unexpected twist in store for the fans of one of the most famous movies made in Bollywood. According to reports, there is a plan to make a sequel to 3 Idiots, and it does not seem that only familiar faces will appear in it. There are plans to add yet another new ‘fourth idiot,’ and it is likely that Vicky Kaushal will take on this role. It appears that 10 years will pass since the previous movie, and viewers will have a chance to see what life has become for them and their aspirations, and whether they are still friends.

Vicky Kaushal casting details in 3 Idiots sequel still remains unclear

Discussions are still ongoing. Although multiple high-profile individuals have met about the project. It's too early to tell if any of the project's milestones will be met. Rajkumar Hirani has agreed to direct this sequel as well just like he did for the first film. The storyline will apparently feature all the emotion and humour that were present in the first film, but with some additional twist in the plot.