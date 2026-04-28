3 Idiots sequel: Love, careers, and friendships, what might have changed after a decade?

Finally, the long-awaited 3 Idiots sequel is in the works. But what is most interesting about it is what happens in the future when the audience has already seen an exciting conclusion from the first movie. It will take 10 years to see how characters change, how their dreams and goals changed, and whether relationships remain the same. Here's how we are imagining the sequel might turn out to be.
Rancho and Pia: Love, marriage, and the cost of idealism
The story of Aamir Khan's Rancho and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pia is not going to remain as beautiful as we imagined for them. The very idealistic Rancho, who believes strongly in making changes within education, may end up taking his small Ladakh's school idea to something bigger. This takes time, effort, and sacrifices.
Once a promising doctor, Pia may now be faced with some difficult decisions: had she retired from her profession in order to take care of Rancho and build a family? Or had she remained in her profession, thus causing conflicts of interests between her private and public life? An intriguing theme would involve the couple raising their inquisitive child.
Rancho, Farhan, Raju, and the question of staying connected
Farhan (R. Madhavan) could have become a successful wildlife photographer who is always on the go, chasing the dreams that he once struggled to achieve. However, does success mean he no longer feels close to his buddies, and does distance keep them apart?
Raju (Sharman Joshi), in contrast, could have chosen the safer route of business stability. He has always been interested in securing financial stability. However, is his security worth the price of his happiness? Maybe he feels trapped, wondering if he has actually followed his own heart.
Chatur: Success without soul?
Most likely, Chatur Ramlingam (Omi Vaidya) is very successful and possibly highly affluent. Could he be a technology entrepreneur or a leading corporate leader? Nevertheless, would his success allow him to stop counting everything?
An interesting development could be Chatur meeting up with Rancho once again. But now he understands that no matter how many accomplishments he has managed to rack up, there is still one thing that he is lacking, ‘SOUL.’
Virus: Has he really changed?
While Virus (Boman Irani) has possibly retired from Imperial College of Engineering (ICE), his power is difficult to diminish. He may continue to mentor students or guide organisations based on his dogmatic principles.
Alternatively, his age may have humbled him. Think of an altered Virus feeling sorry for the stress he used to put others through. Coming face-to-face with Rancho might make him reflect on whether his approach was beneficial or damaging to his students.
Joy Lobo: The boy who started it all
Joy Lobo (Ali Fazal), on whom tragedy had befallen, thus setting the mood of the original plot, should never be overlooked. In making the movie into a sequel, his family could be revisited and his case shown to have led to either success or failure.
Millimeter and the Ladakh school
Now that Millimeter (Rahul Kumar) is older, he might have grown to become a student-turned-teacher. This boy can symbolise how successful the vision of Rancho has been. What if the boy also dreams of doing something else apart from studying at the institution where he has been taught?
ICE: Has the system evolved at all?
If executed well, the 3 Idiots sequel will raise some queries that we had never dared to ask ourselves:
-Can one be an idealist as an adult?
-Will friendships still work without maintenance?
-Does success matter once it is accomplished?
But above all, are they still the “idiots” in the best sense possible?