3 Idiots sequel: Love, careers, and friendships, what might have changed after a decade?

Finally, the long-awaited 3 Idiots sequel is in the works. But what is most interesting about it is what happens in the future when the audience has already seen an exciting conclusion from the first movie. It will take 10 years to see how characters change, how their dreams and goals changed, and whether relationships remain the same. Here's how we are imagining the sequel might turn out to be.

Reimagining the 3 Idiots sequel: Where are they now and what has changed?

Rancho and Pia: Love, marriage, and the cost of idealism

The story of Aamir Khan's Rancho and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pia is not going to remain as beautiful as we imagined for them. The very idealistic Rancho, who believes strongly in making changes within education, may end up taking his small Ladakh's school idea to something bigger. This takes time, effort, and sacrifices.