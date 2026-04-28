Did Karan Aujla’s come out as bisexual? Here’s what his team claims

Punjabi musician Karan Aujla has landed himself amidst a major social media storm this week, although not for reasons he may have expected. The artiste found himself trending online following a leak of a screenshot in which it appeared he was coming out as bisexual.
The screenshot, which contained just the statement, “I'm bisexual,” sent ripples across the singer’s fanbase around the world. As news of the image spread, some users speculated that the artiste had shared the message, only to delete it shortly after due to its significance. But while most assumed that this was a true representation of a major announcement from the artist, others were quick to debunk the claims.
Inaccuracies and errors in the image
Several issues with the image caused people to doubt its authenticity right away. First of all, the handle seen in the image was not the artist’s, raising some doubts about its accuracy. Moreover, the number of glaring spelling errors in the image further supported the theory that the image had been created in an attempt to garner some extra attention.
In the midst of all the commotion, however, Karan’s publicists have come out to refute the claims. In this case, the social media account used for the viral post has been confirmed to be fraudulent and has absolutely nothing to do with the singer. Although there hasn’t been a direct reaction to the matter from Karan, himself, his publicists were very clear that the whole story was nothing but a hoax.
It should come as no surprise that this incident is a prime example of how fabricated stories spread like wildfire over the internet. While Karan continues to hold the top spot on the charts with his latest hits, it seems clear at this point that the viral news was just that — made up.