Did Karan Aujla’s come out as bisexual? Here’s what his team claims

Inaccuracies and errors in the image

Several issues with the image caused people to doubt its authenticity right away. First of all, the handle seen in the image was not the artist’s, raising some doubts about its accuracy. Moreover, the number of glaring spelling errors in the image further supported the theory that the image had been created in an attempt to garner some extra attention.

In the midst of all the commotion, however, Karan’s publicists have come out to refute the claims. In this case, the social media account used for the viral post has been confirmed to be fraudulent and has absolutely nothing to do with the singer. Although there hasn’t been a direct reaction to the matter from Karan, himself, his publicists were very clear that the whole story was nothing but a hoax.