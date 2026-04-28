Lisa Kudrow recalls the brutal behind-the-scenes behaviour while filming F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Lisa talked about some stressful experiences while filming F.R.I.E.N.D.S and how she felt under pressure to perform in front of a live audience. She further added, “There was definitely mean stuff going on behind the scenes," Kudrow said. “Don’t forget we were recording in front of a live audience of 400, and if you messed up one of these writers’ lines, or it didn’t get the perfect response, they could be like, 'Can’t the b***h f*****g read? She’s not even trying. She f****d up my line.’”

This statement stirred a lot of debate of social media. One person reflected about workplace toxicity saying, “It’s wild how a show as iconic as F.R.I.E.N.D.S had such a toxic creative space behind the scenes...” Another person commented, “I feel terrible for her, such a terrible life she has suffered through.”

Apart from the sitcom, Lisa Kudrow has appeared in various movies such as Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion (1997), The Opposite of Sex (1998), Analyze This (1999), Easy A(2010), The Girl on the Train (2016) and Booksmart (2019). Her last movie was released in 2025 entitled, The Parenting.